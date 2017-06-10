Small NY museum opens new gallery for $10M art collection

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. — A small upstate New York museum has opened a new gallery exhibiting some of the artwork included in a $10 million collection donated last year.

The Feibes (FYE'-bes) and Schmitt Gallery opened Saturday at The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, 45 miles (72 kilometres ) north of Albany.

Named for architect Werner Feibes of Schenectady (skeh-NEHK'-ta-dee) and his late partner, James Schmitt, the gallery will display more than 40 modern and contemporary pieces from their collection. The collection includes work by such influential artists as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Ellsworth Kelly.

Feibes and Schmitt also donated $1 million toward the construction of the gallery.