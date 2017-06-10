Syrian activists: At least 7 killed in Raqqa airstrike

BEIRUT — Syrian activists say an airstrike in the contested de-facto capital of the Islamic State group has killed at least 7 civilians.

The activist collective Raqqa24 says seven people were killed Saturday when coalition aircraft bombed al-Nour street in Raqqa, in northern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 13 civilians have been killed in coalition air raids over the past 24 hours.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group.

The U.S. is providing battlefield support to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces trying to capture Raqqa from the Islamic State group.