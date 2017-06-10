The Latest: Numbers drawn for 10th largest lottery jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Latest on the Powerball drawing (all times local):

10:10 p.m.

The numbers have been drawn for the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The lucky numbers are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Before the drawing Saturday night the jackpot was estimated at $435 million.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller says it may take some time to determine whether there has been a winner.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

10:40 a.m.

Powerball players apparently will have a chance to win the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Saturday night's drawing will be for the estimated $435 million jackpot.

It costs $2 for a Powerball ticket and a chance to dream of instant riches, but the odds of winning are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.

The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1.

The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.