The Latest: Police arrest 2 more suspects over bridge attack

LONDON — The Latest on the van-and-knife attack in London a week ago (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

British police have arrested two more suspects over the London Bridge attack, after revealing that the carnage could have been worse had the attackers succeeded in their goal of renting a truck, rather than a van, to mow down pedestrians.

London's Metropolitan Police said Saturday that they arrested a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man overnight in east London on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism. Police have seven people in custody over suspected links to the three attackers who killed eight people on and around London Bridge on June 3.

Police released details of their investigation as they appealed to the public for information, saying that showed Khuram Butt, believed to be the plot's ringleader, originally tried to rent a 7.5 ton truck. After his payment was declined, Butt and his two accomplices rented a smaller van.

___

8:50 a.m.

In a rare glimpse into the weeklong investigation, police released details on Saturday that showed Khuram Butt originally tried to rent a 7.5-ton truck. The intended truck was smaller but similar to the one used in the Nice attack last year that killed 86 people and injured hundreds in the resort town in the south of France.