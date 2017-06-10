US Navy calls off Atlantic Ocean search for missing sailor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The U.S. Navy has ended its search for a sailor who was on a training mission on a guided-missile cruiser off the coast of North Carolina when he went overboard.

The U.S. Fleet Forces Public Affairs office says the Navy and Coast Guard on Friday called off the Atlantic Ocean search for Petty Officer Christopher Clavin, of Lincoln, Rhode Island.

The Navy said in a statement the 23-year-old sailor was on the USS Normandy about 80 miles (128 kilometres ) offshore when he went overboard Tuesday.

An aircraft carrier with four helicopters, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, and guided-missile destroyers were involved in the search. Military officials say they covered 2,500 square miles (6,475 square kilometres ).