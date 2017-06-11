2 Mexican soldiers killed, 6 missing after mudslide
MEXICO CITY — Two Mexican soldiers have died and six more are missing in a mudslide in the southern state of Guerrero.
Cienfuegos said through Twitter Sunday that the military is looking for the missing soldiers and expressed his condolences to the families of the two who died.
Mexico maintains a large military presence in the area known as the "Hot Lands" where several organized crime groups operate and opium poppy is grown.