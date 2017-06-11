Delays in Jordan trial of alleged killer of 3 US troops
AMMAN, Jordan — A Jordanian military court says it will appoint a lawyer for a Jordanian soldier charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers.
The court was to hear the case Sunday, but the defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, appeared without a lawyer.
The U.S. Army Green Berets were killed when their convoy came under fire at the gate of an air base in southern Jordan in November. Jordan, a close U.S. military ally, initially suggested the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops. Jordan later withdrew this claim.
Afif has said the shootings were a criminal matter and not linked to terrorism.