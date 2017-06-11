Polish police charge Solidarity activist, other protesters

WARSAW, Poland — Polish police have filed charges against several people, including a prominent democracy activist from the Solidarity era, for obstructing a memorial observance for the late President Lech Kaczynski, who died in a plane crash in Russia seven years ago.

The crash occurred April 10, 2010, and on the 10th of every month Kaczynski's surviving twin brother Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the conservative ruling party, leads a memorial observance in Warsaw in honour of his brother and 95 others who died with him.