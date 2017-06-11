News / World

Puerto Rico mulls political status in new referendum

FILE - This Dec. 1, 2015 file photo shows Puerto Rico Gov, Alejandro Javier Garcia Padilla testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Puerto Rico's governor is pushing ahead with his top campaign promise of trying to convert the U.S. territory into a state, holding a Sunday, June 11, 2017 referendum to let voters send a message to Congress. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Ricans are getting the chance to tell the U.S. Congress on Sunday which political status they believe best benefits the U.S. territory as it remains mired in a deep economic crisis that has triggered an exodus of islanders to the mainland.

Congress ultimately has to approve the outcome of Sunday's referendum that offers voters three choices: statehood, free association/independence or the current territorial status.

Many expect statehood supporters to crowd voting centres because three of Puerto Rico's political parties are boycotting the referendum, including the island's main opposition party.

The referendum coincides with the 100th anniversary of the U.S. granting U.S. citizenship to Puerto Ricans, who are barred from voting in presidential elections and have one congressional representative with limited voting powers.

