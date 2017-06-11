Puerto Rico mulls political status in new referendum

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Ricans are getting the chance to tell the U.S. Congress on Sunday which political status they believe best benefits the U.S. territory as it remains mired in a deep economic crisis that has triggered an exodus of islanders to the mainland.

Congress ultimately has to approve the outcome of Sunday's referendum that offers voters three choices: statehood, free association/independence or the current territorial status.

Many expect statehood supporters to crowd voting centres because three of Puerto Rico's political parties are boycotting the referendum, including the island's main opposition party.