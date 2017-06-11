Qatar Airways profits hit $540 million before Gulf crisis

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar Airways says its net profits rose to $540 million in its latest financial disclosure before the airline took a hit and was blocked from flying to major Arab states.

The 20-year-old carrier, one of the Middle East's biggest, announced Sunday its revenue rose by $1 billion from $9.6 billion last year to $10.6 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31. Its profits stood at around $445 million in 2016.