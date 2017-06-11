Rallies against Islamic law draw counter-protests across US
SEATTLE — Demonstrators around the country rallied to protest Islamic law, saying it is incompatible with Western democracy. But many of the rallies drew even more raucous counter-protests by people who called such fears unfounded.
The demonstrations were held in more than two dozen U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York and Chicago.
Hundreds of counter-protesters marched through downtown Seattle behind a large sign saying "Seattle stands with our Muslim
In front of the Trump building in downtown Chicago, about 30 people demonstrated against Islamic law and in