Rallies against Islamic law draw counter-protests across US

SEATTLE — Demonstrators around the country rallied to protest Islamic law, saying it is incompatible with Western democracy. But many of the rallies drew even more raucous counter-protests by people who called such fears unfounded.

The demonstrations were held in more than two dozen U.S. cities, including Seattle, New York and Chicago.

Hundreds of counter-protesters marched through downtown Seattle behind a large sign saying "Seattle stands with our Muslim neighbours ." They marched to City Hall, where dozens of anti-Shariah protesters rallied. Police used tear gas to disperse rowdy demonstrators and arrested three people.