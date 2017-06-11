Strong, shallow earthquake rattles Indonesia's capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong, shallow earthquake has rocked part of Indonesia's main island, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The National Disaster Management Agency said the earthquake Monday morning shook wide parts of western Java island including the capital, Jakarta. It said residents in some cities ran out of houses in panic.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude-5.6 quake was centred in the Indian Ocean, about 97 kilometres (60 miles) south-southwest of the West Java town of Cibungur with a depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said the quake was a stronger magnitude-6.3 but had no potential to cause a tsunami.