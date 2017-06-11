The Latest: Escaped prisoner was in for accidental shooting

LITTLEROCK, Wash. — The Latest on the search for two prisoners who escaped from a minimum-security prison southwest of Olympia (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

One of the two prisoners who escaped from a minimum-security prison southwest of Olympia was serving time for manslaughter after accidentally shooting a good friend in the head.

King County Superior Court records say Sage Bear and his friend, Armin Okanovic, had been pointing what they thought was an unloaded handgun at each other in 2007 when the gun went off.

Prosecutors said Bear, who was 17 at the time, was involved in gangs and had previously been convicted of robbery, burglary and theft. He had been warned in court at least four times that he was not allowed to have guns.

Bear was sentenced to nearly 11 years for first-degree manslaughter.

The other prisoner who escaped was identified as Richard Harvell, who was serving 3 1/2 years on a gun charge.

___

12:45 p.m.

Corrections officials say two prisoners at the Cedar Creek Corrections Center southwest of Olympia escaped by climbing over a chain link fence topped with razor wire.

Washington Department of Corrections spokeswoman Pam Moore says 30-year-old Richard Harvell and 26-year-old Sage Bear escaped at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, at dusk, and the prison started inmate escape procedures 20 minutes later.

Harvell was serving a 3 1/2 -year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm. Bear was doing nearly 11 years for manslaughter.

Authorities warned people not to approach either but to call the prison or 911 if they see them.

___

10 a.m.

Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison southwest of Olympia.

The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3 1/2 -year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm, and the other, 26-year-old Sage Bear, was doing nearly 11 years for manslaughter.

The pair were discovered missing from the Cedar Creek Corrections Center at about 10 p.m. Saturday, about 20 minutes after they escaped. Corrections officials did not immediately say how they escaped.

Bear, who was convicted in King County, had been serving his manslaughter sentence since early 2009. His anticipated release date had been in July 2018.

Harvell, who was convicted in Snohomish County, began serving his sentence in March. His tentative release date was in March 2019.