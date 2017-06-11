The Latest: Puerto Rican flags adorn annual NYC parade

NEW YORK — The Latest on the Puerto Rican Day Parade (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Floats adorned with Puerto Rican flags are lined up on streets off Fifth Avenue, ready to step off for New York's annual Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Some spectators are wearing the red, white and blue Puerto Rican flag on their bodies and atop their heads.

New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito was among the first dignitaries to arrive Sunday.

Some corporate sponsors dropped out of the celebrations this year after parade organizers decided to grant the title of "National Freedom Hero" to Oscar Lopez Rivera.

Rivera, a former member of a militant Puerto Rican nationalist group linked to deadly bombings, served 35 years in prison for his involvement with the group in 1970s and '80s.

Rosa Rosario, a 68-year-old New Yorker, said Sunday she didn't care that Lopez Rivera was marching because she didn't come to the parade to support a political movement.

Others like Mark-Viverito worked for Lopez Rivera to be released from house arrest last month.

___

12:15 a.m.

Tens of thousands of revelers are expected to pack Fifth Avenue for New York's annual Puerto Rican Day parade.

That's despite a controversy over honouring a man who spent 35 years in prison for his involvement with a group responsible for bombings that killed or maimed dozens in the 1970s and 1980s.

Corporate sponsors dropped out of Sunday's parade over organizers' decision to grant the title of "National Freedom Hero" to Oscar Lopez Rivera.

Lopez Rivera is a former member of the militant Puerto Rican nationalist group known as Armed Forces of National Liberation, or FALN.

Some police and fire department groups won't attend, nor will Gov. Andrew Cuomo.