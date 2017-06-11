The Latest: UK prime minister makes Cabinet appointments

LONDON — The Latest on the British election outcome (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is making appointments to her Cabinet as she tries to shore up authority undermined by a poor election result.

A stream of Conservative lawmakers walked into 10 Downing St. on Sunday to learn if they had been promoted, demoted or kept in their posts.

May's room for manoeuvr has been eroded by the election drubbing which saw the Conservatives lose their majority in Parliament, and she has kept many ministers in their jobs. She reappointed Liam Fox as trade secretary, Justine Greening as education secretary and Greg Clark as business secretary.

Damian Green, the former work and pensions secretary, was named first secretary of state — effectively the deputy prime minister.

May's office announced earlier that the top Cabinet ministers would keep their jobs, including Treasury chief Philip Hammond, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

___

9:50 a.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has denied plotting to topple Prime Minister Theresa May, who has been weakened by the Conservative Party's disastrous election result.

Johnson tweeted that an article in the Mail on Sunday newspaper headlined "Boris set to launch bid to be PM as May clings on" was "tripe."

He said: "I am backing Theresa May. Let's get on with the job."

May is under pressure after the Conservatives lost their parliamentary majority in Thursday's election. The party is seeking support from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party to stay in power.

May's office said Saturday principles of an agreement had been reached, but the two sides later clarified that they are still talking.