Thousands protest in Morocco against corruption

RABAT, Morocco — Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the Moroccan capital to protest against corruption and abuse of power.

The demonstration in Rabat on Sunday was one of the largest of its kind for several years.

The march was also to support recent demonstrations in Morocco's impoverished northern Rif region. It has been shaken by protests since the death in October of a fish vendor who was crushed by a garbage compactor while trying to save fish that officials had confiscated.