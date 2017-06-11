Trump makes surprise appearance at wedding reception

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — A New Jersey couple have welcomed a surprise guest at their wedding reception: President Donald Trump.

The Republican president made a brief appearance Saturday at the reception, which was held at his golf club in Bedminster. He has been spending the weekend at the club and holding a major fundraiser there for a Republican congressman who helped revive their party's push to dismantle the U.S. health care law.

Trump posed for photos with the newlyweds and received a mostly positive response from the guests, with some yelling out, "Looking good, Donald." The crowd then chanted "USA, USA," as he left the room.