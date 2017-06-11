Trump's environment official skipping much of G7 summit

BOLOGNA, Italy — Italy says the top environment official in U.S. President Donald Trump administration is leaving a Group of Seven summit before it ends.

Italy's environment minister, Gian Luca Galletti, who is leading the two-day environment meeting in Bologna, told reporters that Scott Pruitt participated in an opening session about climate Sunday morning but then was departing due to a commitment.

Pruitt heads the Environmental Protection Agency for Trump, who recently announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.

The other six countries in the G-7 — Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Japan and Italy — all agreed at last month's political summit of national leaders in Sicily to work toward making the Paris climate accord effective.