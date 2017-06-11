US airstrike kills 8 Islamic extremists in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military in Africa says it carried out an airstrike in southern Somalia that killed eight Islamic extremists at a rebel command and logistics camp, 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu, the capital.

A U.S. military statement said the attack happened Sunday morning. There was no immediate comment on the airstrike from Somalia's homegrown extremist group, al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida.