US-backed Syrian fighters seize parts of IS 'capital' Raqqa
BEIRUT — A U.S.-backed Syrian force says it has captured a northwestern
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces says its fighters captured on Sunday the
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said SDF fighters now control Romaniah and the eastern
SDF fighters began their offensive on Raqqa city on June 6 under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.
The battle is likely to be long and difficult as the extremist group is expected to fiercely defend its self-declared capital.