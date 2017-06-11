US-backed Syrian fighters seize parts of IS 'capital' Raqqa

BEIRUT — A U.S.-backed Syrian force says it has captured a northwestern neighbourhood of the Islamic State group's de-facto capital of Raqqa after two days of fighting.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces says its fighters captured on Sunday the neighbourhood of Romaniah after two days of fighting that left 12 IS gunmen dead, including a commander known as Abu Khattab al-Tunsi.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said SDF fighters now control Romaniah and the eastern neighbourhood of Mashlab. The fighters have also entered Raqqa's western neighbourhood of Sabahiya.

SDF fighters began their offensive on Raqqa city on June 6 under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.