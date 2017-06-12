4 people hurt in fire that destroyed or damaged 8 buildings
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Three firefighters and a resident were injured in a massive fire in Massachusetts that destroyed three multifamily homes and damaged five other buildings.
The state fire marshal estimates damage from the fire Sunday in Lawrence at more than $1 million.
Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty says three homes were ablaze when firefighters arrived around 3:30 p.m.
Two people were rescued, one by a
The Red Cross is helping about 50 people who were displaced.
The cause remains under investigation.
Fire departments from 23 other communities assisted.
This story has been corrected to show that five buildings were damaged, not eight.