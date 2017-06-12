Arkansas police officer slain; search ongoing for suspect
A
A
Share via Email
NEWPORT, Ark. — A police officer has been shot and killed in a small northeastern Arkansas town, and manhunt is underway for the suspect.
The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. Monday in Newport, about 90 miles northeast of Little Rock. According to an Arkansas State Police statement, 41-year-old Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford died shortly afterward at an area hospital. State Police say Weatherford was a 15-year department veteran.
Arkansas State Police have taken the lead in the investigation. No other information was immediately available.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Knives coming out: Trump fans float idea of firing investigator Mueller
-
-
Defence makes closing arguments in William Sandeson murder trial, says he's 'not a criminal mastermind'
-
Dartmouth man with life-threatening injuries after sport motorcycle crashes into fire hydrant