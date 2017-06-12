Authorities: Man, 2 children dead after Michigan fire
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FLINT, Mich. — Authorities say three people, including two children, have died following an early morning fire in Flint, Michigan.
Flint Fire Department District Commander Mark Kovach says firefighters responded about 2:30 a.m. Monday and found the two-story home engulfed in flames.
Kovach says a man and his two children died. The children's mother escaped. The Flint Journal reports she was taken to a hospital. She's expected to survive. WNEM-TV reports she jumped from a window.
Names and ages haven't been released. Kovach says he believes the children who died were in their teens.
The fire's cause is under investigation.