News / World

Brazil's president says accusations against him are made up

A street performer juggles knives for tips at a bus station where graffiti reads in Portuguese

A street performer juggles knives for tips at a bus station where graffiti reads in Portuguese "Death to Temer" in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, June 12, 2017. President Michel Temer is fighting new allegations that his administration turned Brazil‚Äôs spy services on a supreme court justice investigating him for corruption, the latest in a series of accusations that threaten to cut short his tenure. Additionally, Temer is proposing unpopular labor market reform proposals. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Michel Temer says recent accusations against him are made up and designed to frame him.

Temer denied any wrongdoing in a video published Monday as the country's top prosecutor investigates him. He insisted he will remain in office so he can deliver austerity measures and reforms.

Brazil's Attorney General Rodrigo Janot is investigating Temer on charges of corruption, obstruction of justice and belonging to a criminal organization.

Temer said Brazil's top electoral court decision not to remove him from office last week proved that the country's democracy is working. The unpopular leader said his office did not interfere in the 4-3 vote on Friday that kept him in the presidency.

Two of the four votes in Temer's favour were made by judges he appointed.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular