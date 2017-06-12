Brazil's president says accusations against him are made up

SAO PAULO — Brazilian President Michel Temer says recent accusations against him are made up and designed to frame him.

Temer denied any wrongdoing in a video published Monday as the country's top prosecutor investigates him. He insisted he will remain in office so he can deliver austerity measures and reforms.

Brazil's Attorney General Rodrigo Janot is investigating Temer on charges of corruption, obstruction of justice and belonging to a criminal organization.

Temer said Brazil's top electoral court decision not to remove him from office last week proved that the country's democracy is working. The unpopular leader said his office did not interfere in the 4-3 vote on Friday that kept him in the presidency.