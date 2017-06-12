Croatia foreign minister quits to focus on party activities

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia's foreign minister has resigned, saying he wants to focus on activities within his ruling conservative party.

Davor Ivo Stier's resignation on Monday appears to be his reaction to the formation of a new ruling coalition that includes his Croatian Democratic Union and small liberal Croatian People's Party.

Stier says that by stepping down, he will "contribute more strongly to Christian democratic values" as a lawmaker.

Stier is considered a staunch conservative who supports anti-abortion laws and opposes expanding gay rights.

The ruling Croatian conservatives struck a deal with the liberals last week that allowed them to stay in power, preventing a second snap election in less than a year.