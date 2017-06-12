Estonia appoints new ministers for key positions
TALLINN, Estonia — Estonia has appointed ministers for two key positions in a Cabinet reshuffle prompted by a leadership change in the junior coalition member.
Luik is a former diplomat and a high-ranking official at the Baltic country's foreign ministry and Toniste is a businessman and former lawmaker.
The conservative IRL is part of Estonia's current three-party coalition government with Prime Minister Juri Ratas' Center Party and the Social Democrats.
IRL elected Helir-Valdor Seeder as its new chairman in May to replace Tsahkna who said he would not seek re-election.