Experts: Uber must make changes at top to fix culture woes
DETROIT — Uber must get rid of leaders who tolerate bad
Uber's board has adopted the recommendations of former Attorney General Eric Holder, who investigated its toxic culture of harassment and bullying. Those will be revealed to employees and made public on Tuesday.
Experts interviewed by The Associated Press say CEO Travis Kalanick should step aside or at minimum change his
Jennifer Chatman, a business professor at the University of California Berkeley who also does corporate investigations, says if a leave is granted, she would be surprised if Kalanick came back in the top spot.
"He lacks the ability to set an appropriate tone for this organization," she said. "He lacks the kind of presence that's needed for a larger organization."
Chatman predicts that Kalanick will be granted a leave and return as a strategist under a new CEO or possibly a board member who runs the company.
It is common, Chatman says, for company founders to be ill-equipped to lead an organization as it matures. "This may be the moment for Uber where it needs to go to the next stage," she says.
Last week, based on a report from a different law firm that investigated employee harassment, bullying and retaliation complaints, Uber fired 20 people and sent another 31 into
Uber must hire people who "don't have the harassment state of mind," Schipani said.
On Monday, Uber said its chief business officer, Emil Michael, is leaving the company. No reason was given for his departure.
Uber Technologies Inc. has been rocked by accusations that it has fostered a workplace environment that condones harassment, discrimination and bullying. A female engineer who left the company has alleged she was propositioned by her manager on her first day of work and her complaints were ignored. In addition, Uber is the target of lawsuits, boycott threats and a federal investigation into claims that it has used a fake version of its app to thwart authorities. It has also been accused of corporate espionage by Waymo, formerly Google's autonomous vehicle arm.
Amid the turmoil at the world's largest ride-hailing company, competitors such as Lyft are trying to take advantage, growing ridership and inking technology deals and investments. On Monday, Lyft announced a $25 million investment from Jaguar-Land Rover, which includes providing vehicles for autonomous car testing. Earlier Lyft signed a driverless car development deal with Waymo, Google's former autonomous car operation that has sued Uber in a corporate espionage case.
Kalanick has contributed to Uber's recent woes, acknowledging that he needed a strong No. 2 after losing his temper earlier this year in a profanity-laced argument with an Uber driver over pay. The
Experts say Uber's renegade culture of fighting regulators and skirting laws may have contributed to its problems.
"Companies need to evolve and grow through different stages," said Lisa Klerman, a USC law professor and employment law mediator. "We do see sometimes a startup mentality in the early years of a company's growth where they have difficulty sometimes adjusting to being a huge enterprise."
Ortutay reported from New York. Auto Writer Dee-Ann Durbin contributed from Detroit.