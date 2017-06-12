French see no one to counter Macron, set to sweep parliament

PARIS — Candidates in the runoff of French parliamentary elections are hitting the campaign trail to try to lure voters to cast ballots next weekend after a record abstention rate in the first round and a likely sweep by President Emmanuel Macron's new party.

The Interior Ministry said on Monday that less than half of registered voters cast ballots a day earlier. Those who did gave Macron's the Republic on the Move party 28 per cent of the vote — more than 12 points ahead of the closest rival, the mainstream conservatives.

Marine's Le Pen's far-right National Front fell flat with 13 per cent of the vote.