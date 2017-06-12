German authorities arrest man over darknet drugs, guns shop

BERLIN — German authorities say they have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of running a website used to sell mainly drugs and firearms.

Federal police said in a statement Monday that the unnamed man was arrested June 8 in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe.

He is alleged to have been the sole administrator of a so-called darknet site on which illegal items were bought and sold since March 2013.

Police say the site in question was used to initiate the purchase of a firearm used in a shooting in Munich last July in which nine people and the attacker died.

Authorities were able to localize and seize the server which hosted the site.