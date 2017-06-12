House panel taking steps to boost Veterans Affairs budget
WASHINGTON — Republicans controlling the House are taking the first steps to approve President Donald Trump's big budget increase for veterans' health care and the Pentagon.
At stake is an $89 billion spending bill for the Department of Veterans Affairs and Pentagon construction projects that's scheduled for a preliminary panel vote on Monday. The bill would give the VA a 5
Republicans are still struggling to come up with a broader budget that would dictate spending levels for other agencies.