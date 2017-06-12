Investigation confirms mall shooting suspect died of suicide

SEATTLE — Authorities say an investigation has confirmed the man charged with killing five people at a Washington state mall last year killed himself in jail.

The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/gof1My ) 20-year-old Arcan Cetin (AR'-jahn CHEHT-in) a sheriff's investigation confirmed a ruling by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner Office that his manner of death on April 16 was suicide.

The sheriff's office also said the investigation concluded nothing was suspicious or criminal about his death.

Police say Cetin shot a teenager, a man and three women in the Macy's department store at Cascade Mall in Burlington, north of Seattle, on Sept. 23. Authorities captured him about 30 hours later near his apartment.

His family said he had psychiatric problems.

Killed were 16-year-old Sarai Lara; 52-year-old Shayla Martin; 64-year-old Belinda Galde and her mother, 95-year-old Beatrice Dotson; and 61-year-old Wilton "Chuck" Eagan.

