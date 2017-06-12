Iraqi forces gain foothold at edge of Mosul medical complex

MOSUL, Iraq — U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have pushed toward a medical complex in western Mosul, trying to dislodge Islamic State militants from two neighbourhoods they still partly hold outside the Old City.

Brig. Gen. Mustafa al-Azzawi of the Iraqi army's 36th Brigade told The Associated Press on Monday that his forces had established a foothold at the edge of the medical complex, overcoming heavy resistance.

Smoke rose from artillery shelling and coalition airstrikes pounded the area as Iraqi armoured vehicles headed toward the front line.