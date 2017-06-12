Lawyer calls Egyptian president a 'traitor' over islands

CAIRO — A leading Egyptian rights lawyer widely expected to run in next year's presidential election has called President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi a "traitor" over his decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

Khaled Ali made his comment during a meeting of opposition parties called Sunday to denounce an ongoing review by lawmakers of the April 2016 agreement that surrendered the islands to the Saudis.

Critics argue that a January court ruling annulling the pact was final and should be respected by the 596-seat chamber.

Parliament speaker Ali Abdel-Al says no court ruling should take the chamber's prerogative to ratify or reject international agreements.