Man on life support after Milwaukee lakefront shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man was on life support Monday after he was shot by a sheriff's deputy on Milwaukee's lakefront.

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke said the man was driving an SUV Sunday evening when deputies tried to pull it over for a traffic violation and he fled. Clarke said the man, identified as Terry Williams, was hit in the head.

He said a female passenger was shot in the shoulder.

Clarke said a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle. He declined to give further details and didn't take questions at a news conference. The shooting is being investigated by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Citizen video shows the SUV driving up a curb with a sheriff's vehicle in pursuit when a deputy appears on foot with a gun drawn. Multiple shots can be heard on the video.

Clarke identified the deputy who fired into the vehicle as Michael Truax, 32, who hired in August. He was put on administrative leave, which is standard. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Truax was on foot patrol at the time and was on the median when the SUV approached. It's unclear from the video if the SUV was heading directly toward Truax.