Mexico recovers 4 more mudslide victims, death toll up to 6
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's
The department says in a statement that the search continues for two missing soldiers, in addition to the six found so far. The first two bodies were recovered when the slide occurred Saturday. A seventh soldier is hospitalized.
Mud, rocks and branches swept over nine soldiers early Saturday morning in the community of El Carrizal, part of the San Miguel Totolapan township.
Mexico maintains a large military presence in the region to combat organized crime groups and eradicate opium poppy cultivation.