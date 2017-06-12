Mexico recovers 4 more mudslide victims, death toll up to 6

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Defence Department says the bodies of four more soldiers killed in a mudslide in the southern state of Guerrero have been found, raising the death toll to six.

The department says in a statement that the search continues for two missing soldiers, in addition to the six found so far. The first two bodies were recovered when the slide occurred Saturday. A seventh soldier is hospitalized.

Mud, rocks and branches swept over nine soldiers early Saturday morning in the community of El Carrizal, part of the San Miguel Totolapan township.