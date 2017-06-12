Pakistan confirms Chinese couple killed after IS claim

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has confirmed that a Chinese couple abducted at gunpoint has been killed.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan confirmed the deaths Monday, three days after IS militants claimed to have killed the two and sent a video to local journalists purporting to show their bodies

Lee Zing Yang, 24, and Meng Li Si, 26, were taken by gunmen from the southwestern city of Quetta last month.

IS claimed it killed the couple last week after Pakistan said it had prevented the group from establishing a stronghold. Pakistan has sought to downplay the group's presence, saying local militants are merely acting in its name.