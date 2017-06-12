Philippine flag raised on Independence Day in war-torn city

MARAWI, Philippines — Filipino forces and officials have marked the country's Independence Day by raising the Philippine flag in a southern city where troops are trying to end a three-week siege by Islamic State group-aligned militants that has left 270 combatants and civilians dead.

Many were teary-eyed during the flag-raising ceremony Monday at the heavily guarded city hall in southern Marawi, the heartland of Islamic faith in the country's south, where hundreds of gunmen went on a deadly rampage on May 23.

While the flag-raising was mainly for Independence Day, it also symbolized the reclaiming of city hall and other areas of Marawi by government forces.