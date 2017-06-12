Police: 13-year-old accused of shooting, killing classmate

FRESNO, Calif. — Investigators in central California say a 13-year-old boy went to school with a 14-year-old boy whom he's accused of shooting to death.

The Fresno County sheriff's office said Monday that it's still piecing together a motive for the killing late Friday in Huron, a small farming community southeast of Fresno. Officials have said it appeared to be intentional.

Authorities say officers were called to an apartment complex where they found the body of 14-year-old Diego Perez. Investigators say they arrested the 13-year-old hours later.

Tony Botti of the sheriff's office says prosecutors and juvenile probation officials could file charges Tuesday.