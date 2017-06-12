Protests against corruption move to more cities in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Thousands are rallying across Slovakia to protest alleged corruption in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government.

The demonstrations, which have been organized by high school students, have spread beyond the capital and second-largest city of Kosice.

On Monday, protesters in Presov and Zilina have demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, police chief Tibor Gaspar and other officials they allege have prevented the proper investigation of corruption scandals.

It's the biggest wave of protests in Slovakia since 2012, when a file documenting possible bribery and, allegedly compiled by a spy agency, appeared online.

The file, known as "Gorilla," suggested that a financial group had bribed government and opposition politicians to win lucrative privatization deals.