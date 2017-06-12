News / World

Report: IS chemical weapons capability degraded

FILE -- In this Saturday, March 4, 2017 file photo, Nazim Hamid stands next to his injured son Yasir, 11, a victim of a possible IS chemical attack in a hospital Irbil, Iraq. According to a new analysis from Conflict Monitor by IHS Markit, the Islamic State's chemical weapons capability has been degraded, although the group likely retains expertise to produce small batches of sulphur mustard and chlorine agents. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed, File)

BEIRUT — A London-based military analysis group says the siege of Mosul and targeted killings of experts in U.S.-led airstrikes have significantly degraded the Islamic State group's ability to produce chemical weapons.

In a new report released Tuesday, IHS Markit says there has been a major reduction in IS' use of chemical weapons outside the Iraqi city. It has recorded one alleged use of chemical weapons by the group in Syria this year, as opposed to 13 allegations in the previous six months.

All other recorded allegations of IS using chemical agents in 2017 have been in Iraq — all but one of them inside Mosul.

Columb Strack, senior Middle East analyst for IHS Markit, says this suggests IS has not established any further chemical weapons production sites outside Mosul.

