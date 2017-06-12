Sheriff's office: Florida home set on fire to hide killings

MALABAR, Fla. — The bodies of a child and a woman have been found in a Florida home that authorities believe was intentionally set on fire to cover up their killings.

A statement from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office says the bodies were found Sunday after the fire in Malabar, on the Atlantic coast.

The victims' names weren't released. Authorities said a man and woman lived there with her 9-year-old son, and a relative had been visiting. Witnesses told investigators the couple had "domestic issues."