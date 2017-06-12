State media: Iran kills 4 IS-linked gunmen

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that police have killed four Islamic State group-linked gunmen in the country's south.

The Monday report quotes the chief of police of Hormozgan province, Gen. Azizollah Maleki, as saying his forces killed the gunmen Sunday in a shootout near the town of Roudan, 1,200 kilometres (745 miles) southeast of Tehran.

Maleki said police confiscated an IS flag and four machine-guns , bullets and some explosives. He added that two of the four were foreigners. He did not elaborate.