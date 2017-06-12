The Latest: Alaska House poised to debate capital budget

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's special legislative session (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The Alaska House is poised to begin debate on its rewrite of the state capital budget.

The budget was on the House calendar Monday but was expected to be taken up on Tuesday.

If the Senate does not agree to changes made by the House, the capital budget would go to a conference committee.

The capital budget is one of the unresolved pieces, with the special session scheduled to end Friday.

Lawmakers have not finalized an operating budget or plan to address the state's deficit. They also haven't come to terms on oil tax and credit changes or taken up a proposed increase in state motor fuels taxes.

___

12:15 p.m.

With four days left in Alaska's special session, there's movement on the state's capital budget but agreement has yet to be reached on an operating budget.

The Alaska House could vote as early as Monday on its version of the capital budget.

The proposal would put $40 million toward oil and gas tax credits. That combined with the $37 million approved in the House version of the operating budget is intended to meet the minimum required for credits. The Senate, in its version of the two budgets, proposed about $360 million for credits.

The House Finance Committee also rejected Senate plans to redirect $50 million from a gas pipeline project.

The Senate must to agree to the changes or it goes to a conference committee.