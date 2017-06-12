The Latest: Church bells mark 1 year since Pulse massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Latest on the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Hundreds of people stood shoulder-to-shoulder outside the Pulse nightclub, remembering the 49 victims on the first anniversary of the mass shooting in Orlando.

The name of each victim was read aloud, starting at 2:02 a.m. Monday. That's the exact time Omar Mateen starting firing shots one year ago during "Latin Night" at the gay nightclub in the heart of downtown Orlando.

At noon, church bells throughout the city will ring 49 times. Gov. Rick Scott has also ordered flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff on Monday.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack and was eventually killed by police during a shootout after a three-hour standoff. His wife, Noor Salman, is facing charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction in federal court, and she has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband.

3:10 a.m.

