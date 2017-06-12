The Latest: Cosby joined by wife Camille at 6th day of trial
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):
8:45 a.m.
Bill Cosby's wife, Camille, has arrived at court with him on the sixth day of his sexual assault trial.
It's the first day a family member has accompanied him to court. The couple also has four daughters.
Last week, accuser Andrea Constand testified that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004 at his gated estate near Philadelphia.
Jurors also heard Cosby's version in the form of his police statement and his lurid deposition in her 2005 lawsuit.
___
Midnight
Actor Bill Cosby could charm jurors at his sexual assault trial if he testifies this week, but experts say the risk would be considerable.
Cosby's spokesman says the 79-year-old actor may testify, but his lawyers remain mum.
The trial will move to closing arguments on Monday if no
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.