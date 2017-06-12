The Latest: Family: Slain NC soldier sought challenges
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The Latest on three U.S. soldiers who were fatally shot in Afghanistan on Saturday (all times local):
8:40 p.m.
Family members are remembering a North Carolina soldier as an adventurous soul who loved the military and re-enlisted last year.
The Pentagon announced Monday that Cpl. Dillon Baldridge of Youngsville, North Carolina, was one of three 101st Airborne Division members who were fatally shot in Afghanistan this weekend.
The 22-year-old Baldridge's aunt said the trained sniper had re-enlisted before deploying to Afghanistan late last year. Melissa Strickland of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, says Baldridge loved adventure, challenging himself and finding ways to make himself better.
Baldridge's maternal grandmother, Debbie Horan, said that as a young child he would grab the attention of restaurant patrons by spontaneously belting out a song.
9:35 a.m.
A statement on Monday identified the soldiers as Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina.
The statement says the soldiers died June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of gunshot wounds. The shooting is under investigation.
