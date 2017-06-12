The Latest: LA apartment construction site burns

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a fire at a Los Angeles apartment construction site (all times local):

7:58 a.m.

Twenty people have been displaced by a fire that burned a Los Angeles construction site, damaged adjacent structures and injured a firefighter.

The burned fiercely in early Monday in the wood framing of an east Hollywood apartment complex under construction, blew out windows in an adjacent multi-story apartment building and damaged a single-family home on the other side of the blaze.

The Fire Department says 10 adults and 10 children have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Public information officer Erik Scott says the injured firefighter was struck by falling debris. The department says she was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and is in good condition.

Fire has damaged two apartment buildings under construction in the east Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

The fire burned fiercely in the two multistory buildings and threatened adjacent structures early Monday before firefighters unleashed streams of water.

The buildings were in the wood-frame stage of construction.