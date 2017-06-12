The Latest: Pentagon boss wants to close excess bases

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Defence Secretary Jim Mattis' testimony before a House oversight panel (all times EDT):

7:15 p.m.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is calling on Congress to allow the military services to shutter excess bases.

He's telling the House Armed Services Committee that the Defence Department wants to start a new round of base closings in 2021.

Mattis says the department "currently has more infrastructure capacity than required for operations." He says that outlook won't change even if the service branches grow in size.

The GOP-led Congress rebuffed the Obama administration's requests to reduce the number of military bases even though senior U.S. defence officials said there was excess capacity.

The Army and Air Force said paring excess infrastructure would save billions of dollars that could be used for other purposes. But lawmakers have refused to go along. Military installations are prized possessions in congressional districts.

___

2:50 p.m.

The Pentagon's top leaders are set to testify before a congressional panel on the military's budget, but the session is likely to veer into questions about Russia, Qatar's alleged support for terrorism, the Syrian civil war and other thorny subjects.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were scheduled to appear Monday evening before the House Armed Services Committee.

Lawmakers have been considering slapping Russia with more sanctions in retaliation for Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Mattis has been one of Russia's most vocal critics.