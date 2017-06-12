The Latest: Treasury has 'backup plans' to fund government
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Latest on budget talks in Congress (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he has "backup plans" to fund the government through at least the beginning of September if Congress fails to heed his request to increase the government's borrowing cap before its August break.
Mnuchin told a House panel Monday that his August deadline "is not the timeframe that would create a serious problem."
At issue is the need to increase the government's debt limit to prevent the possibility of a default on U.S. obligations like interest payments or federal employee salaries. It is feared such a default would roil the economy and harm the government's credit rating.
By backup measures, Mnuchin apparently was referring to accounting
___
2 p.m.
Republicans controlling the House are taking the first steps to approve President Donald Trump's big budget increase for veterans' health care and the Pentagon.
At stake is an $89 billion spending bill for the Department of Veterans Affairs and Pentagon construction projects that's scheduled for a preliminary panel vote on Monday. The bill would give the VA a 5
The
Republicans are still struggling to come up with a broader budget that would dictate spending levels for other agencies.