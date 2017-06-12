The Latest: Video shows Penn State pledge in agony

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — The Latest on the preliminary hearing for 18 Penn State fraternity brothers accused in the death of a 19-year-old pledge (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Surveillance video played at a hearing for 18 Penn State fraternity members accused in the death of a pledge shows the sophomore in agony in the hours after falling down basement steps.

Selections from the grainy footage start with 19-year-old Tim Piazza joining other pledges going station to station in a drinking "gauntlet" on Feb. 2, and proceed to show him staggering around the frat house, visibly drunk.

After the fall, he's seen repeatedly slamming his head into walls and floors, later clutching his head and midsection in apparent agony.

Some frat brothers try to restrain him at times throughout the evening and put a backpack on him to keep him upright so he wouldn't choke on his own vomit.

The hearing Monday is to determine if enough evidence exists for the case to go to trial.

The defendants face various charges, with some accused of involuntary manslaughter and felony aggravated assault.

Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, suffered head trauma and had a high level of alcohol in his system. ___

11:20 a.m.

A detective testifying at a hearing for 18 Penn State fraternity brothers accused in the death of a 19-year-old pledge says the student looked like a corpse in surveillance video from the frat house.

State College Police Detective David Scicchitano says sophomore Tim Piazza "looked dead, he looked like a corpse" in footage showing frat brothers carrying him upstairs the morning after a pledge event.

A judge at the hearing Monday will determine if enough evidence exists for the case to proceed.

Video shot inside the Beta Theta Pi house is being shown from the night the pledge, from Lebanon, New Jersey, was fatally injured in a series of falls.